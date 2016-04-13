Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 13 Ekinops SA :
* FY consolidated net loss EUR 3.9 million ($4.40 million) versus loss of EUR 3.5 million year ago
* FY EBITDA loss EUR 3.0 mln versus loss of EUR 2.5 million year ago
* For 2016, sees a new year of growth Source text: bit.ly/1S6Wdti Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order