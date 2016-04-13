April 13 Flowers Foods Inc Says

* Company reaffirms 2016 guidance

* Revising long-term goals for sales growth of 2 pct to 4 pct

* Revising long-term outlook on earnings per common share of 8 pct to 10 pct

* Revising long-term outlook on EBITDA margin of 12 pct to 14 pct

* Flowers foods inc says targets addition of 9,000 new storefronts for nationwide launch of Dave's killer bread

* Expects accelerated share repurchase to be accretive to 2016 EPS by approximately $0.02 to $0.03 per share on a full year basis

* "While our revised long term targets now exclude acquisitions, M&A will continue to be an important part of our growth strategy"