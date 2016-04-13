BRIEF-Crown Castle to buy Wilcon for about $600 mln
* Crown castle announces agreement to acquire wilcon; deal for approximately $600 million
April 13 Baylake Corp
* Nicolet Bankshares Inc and Baylake Corp receive shareholder approval for merger
* Of votes casted, approximately 90 percent of Nicolet and Baylake shareholders voted in favor of merger
* Companies have set a closing date of April 29, 2016 , at which point, Baylake's systems and signs will change to Nicolet brand
