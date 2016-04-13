April 13 U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging:

* U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging says Senate Special Committee on Aging to depose Michael Pearson

* U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging says deposition has been scheduled for Monday, April 18th

* U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging says Valeant CEO Pearson will be deposed as part of its investigation into pharmaceutical drug pricing

* Postponed meeting to consider contempt resolution for Pearson, pending his appearance at upcoming deposition

* Meeting to consider contempt resolution for Pearson is related to his failure to to attend deposition last week