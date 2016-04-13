April 13 Oakbay Resources And Energy Ltd :

* Clarification regarding recent media reports

* Wishes to reaffirm terms of recent acquisition by company of business of Tegeta Exploration and Resources Proprietary Limited

* Co, through its 74 pct owned subsidiary Shiva Uranium, acquired business carried out by Tegeta, consisting of business assets and business liabilities

* Acquisition was concluded during course of February 2016

* Independently Tegeta, as per agreement between it, Glencore International and Optimum Coal, is in process of acquiring assets and liabilities attributable to Optimum Coal

* Oakbay Resources is not party to this agreement and these assets and liabilities were not included in acquisition

* Confirms that it is not a party to acquisition of Optimum Coal group of companies as reported by media