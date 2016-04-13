UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 13 Oakbay Resources And Energy Ltd :
* Clarification regarding recent media reports
* Wishes to reaffirm terms of recent acquisition by company of business of Tegeta Exploration and Resources Proprietary Limited
* Co, through its 74 pct owned subsidiary Shiva Uranium, acquired business carried out by Tegeta, consisting of business assets and business liabilities
* Acquisition was concluded during course of February 2016
* Independently Tegeta, as per agreement between it, Glencore International and Optimum Coal, is in process of acquiring assets and liabilities attributable to Optimum Coal
* Oakbay Resources is not party to this agreement and these assets and liabilities were not included in acquisition
* Confirms that it is not a party to acquisition of Optimum Coal group of companies as reported by media Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.