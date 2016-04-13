BRIEF-Wedge Industrial sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 19.5 mln yuan to 26.3 mln yuan
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 19.5 million yuan to 26.3 million yuan
April 13 Consolidated Infrastructure Group Ltd :
* Sees heps for six months ended Feb. 29 between 132.1-137.6 cents per share, 20 pct and 25 pct higher than last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 19.5 million yuan to 26.3 million yuan
DUBAI, April 17 Two Saudi Arabian banks outperformed in early trading on Monday after reporting their first-quarter earnings, while shares in Abu Dhabi real estate firm Eshraq were boosted by a plan to tie up with state fund Mubadala.