US STOCKS-Wall St gains as focus shifts to earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.52 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
April 13 (Reuters) -
* To use Blackrock Solutions' FutureAdvisor platform to support digital advice platform for use by LPL's advisors,institutions,clients Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.52 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Epix and Frontier Communications renew distribution agreement