Blackstone to buy EagleClaw Midstream for about $2 bln
April 17 EagleClaw Midstream Ventures LLC said on Monday it agreed to be bought by funds managed by Blackstone Group LP for about $2 billion.
April 13 Vestmark Inc.:
* Announced it closed a $30 million dollar investment from Summit Partners Source text for Eikon:
* Norsat International - recently received non-binding proposal from Privet Fund Management LLC to buy co for cash consideration of US$11.00 per share