Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 13 Digigram Sa
* FY current operating profit 112,000 euro ($126,302) versus loss of 100,000 euro a year ago
* FY net profit group share of 104,000 euro vs loss of 152,000 euro a year ago
* Q1 revenue 1.4 million euro versus 1.7 million euro a year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order