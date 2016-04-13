Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 13 Soitec SA :
* FY consolidated revenues reaches 237.5 million euros ($267.95 million), a 32 pct increase (+17 pct at constant exchange rates)
* For 2016, expects to report an EBITDA margin of around 15 pct for the electronics business
* For 2017, expects an EBITDA margin of around the same level as that reported for FY2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order