* FY consolidated revenues reaches 237.5 million euros ($267.95 million), a 32 pct increase (+17 pct at constant exchange rates)

* For 2016, expects to report an EBITDA margin of around 15 pct for the electronics business

* For 2017, expects an EBITDA margin of around the same level as that reported for FY2016 ($1 = 0.8864 euros)