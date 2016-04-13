BRIEF-Singulex announces $50 mln senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors
* Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 13 Molecular Partners AG :
* Announces launch of placement of shares
* Launch of a selldown of shares by employees, certain consultants, and members of board of directors of Molecular Partners via an accelerated bookbuilding
* Option holders are planning to sell for this purpose a number of shares corresponding to a maximum aggregate sales price of approx. 20 million Swiss francs ($20.73 million) Source text - bit.ly/1TRq6SV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9650 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oncobiologics - will use proceeds from sale of additional notes, warrants for working capital purposes, to support ongoing development work