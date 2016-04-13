April 13 Komax Holding AG :

* VERAISON SICAV informed Komax that it is amending agenda item it has submitted for AGM, it is withdrawing proposal that Gerard van Kesteren be elected to board of directors and remuneration committee

* Board of directors of Komax Holding still rejects additional proposals to enlarge board of directors