DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events
April 13 Komax Holding AG :
* VERAISON SICAV informed Komax that it is amending agenda item it has submitted for AGM, it is withdrawing proposal that Gerard van Kesteren be elected to board of directors and remuneration committee
* Board of directors of Komax Holding still rejects additional proposals to enlarge board of directors
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.