MOVES-Citi appoints Carmen Haddad as Saudi head
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
April 13 (Reuters) -
* Qiagen partners to develop novel companion diagnostic in lung cancer collaboration with Mirati Therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with House of Raeford Farms