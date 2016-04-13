April 13 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc :

* On April 13, co issued $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.000% senior notes due 2023 in a public offering

* Sale of notes was made pursuant to terms of an underwriting agreement, dated April 4, 2016

* Says notes will mature on April 15, 2023 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)