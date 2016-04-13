April 13 Tearlab Corp

* Tearlab corporation entered into an amendment to its term loan agreement, dated as of march 4, 2015 - sec filing

* Amendment changes required minimum revenue levels under loan agreement from $30 million to $27 million for 2016, from $45 million to $31 million for 2017

* Also amendment changes required minimum revenue levels under loan agreement from $60 million to $36 million for 2018, from $75 million to $45 million for 2019