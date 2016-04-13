MOVES-Citi appoints Carmen Haddad as Saudi head
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
April 13 Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Acura pharmaceutical's Limitx(TM) technology successfully demonstrates oral abuse deterrence
* Says second cohort of study is expected to commence later this month.
* Says cohort 2 of study AP-LTX-400 topline results expected in late June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with House of Raeford Farms