April 13 Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Acura pharmaceutical's Limitx(TM) technology successfully demonstrates oral abuse deterrence

* Says second cohort of study is expected to commence later this month.

* Says cohort 2 of study AP-LTX-400 topline results expected in late June 2016