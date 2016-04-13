MOVES-Citi appoints Carmen Haddad as Saudi head
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
April 13 Fitbit Inc :
* CEO James Park 2015 total compensation of $1.9 million versus $7.8 million - SEC filing
* CTO Eric N. Friedman's FY 2015 total compensation is $702,340 versus $7.8 million in FY 2014
* CFO William Zerella 2015 total compensation of $877,842 versus $5 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with House of Raeford Farms