* Says all options products listed with and subject to rules and regulations of NYMEX and COMEX will be available for trading on CME Globex

* CME Group's Chicago trading floor will remain open for trading of options on futures contracts, as well as S&P 500 futures contracts

* Says CME Group to close New York trading floor at year-end