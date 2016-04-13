MOVES-Citi appoints Carmen Haddad as Saudi head
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
April 13 Zions Bancorporation
* John erickson notified co he will be accepting employment with another financial institution that conflicts ability to continue serving on board
* Erickson tendered his resignation from board and its committees effective april 12
* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with House of Raeford Farms