MOVES-Citi appoints Carmen Haddad as Saudi head
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
April 13 Gap Inc :
* Sonia Syngal appointed to lead Old Navy's next phase of growth
* Says most recently, Syngal served as executive vice president of global supply chain and product operations for gap inc
* Says Jill Stanton, who served as interim leader for old navy, will serve as a strategic advisor to support a seamless transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with House of Raeford Farms