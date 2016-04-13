April 13 Gap Inc :

* Sonia Syngal appointed to lead Old Navy's next phase of growth

* Says most recently, Syngal served as executive vice president of global supply chain and product operations for gap inc

* Says Jill Stanton, who served as interim leader for old navy, will serve as a strategic advisor to support a seamless transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)