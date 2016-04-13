MOVES-Citi appoints Carmen Haddad as Saudi head
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
April 13 Ashland Inc :
* Ashland announced that separation process and timeline remain on track
* Preparatory work for separation, including carve-out audit,creation of standalone operating entities, is proceeding on expected timetable
* Ashland plans to pursue an initial public offering of up to 20 percent of common stock of valvoline as a first step in separation
* Currently expects that it would distribute remaining common stock of valvoline to ashland's shareholders upon expiration of ipo lock-up
* Co expects to file registration statement for common stock of valvoline with securities and exchange commission in mid-calendar year 2016
* Co expects to complete ipo during q4 of calendar year 2016
* Currently expects it would distribute remaining common stock of valvoline to ashland's shareholders upon expiration of IPO lock-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with House of Raeford Farms