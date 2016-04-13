MOVES-Citi appoints Carmen Haddad as Saudi head
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
* Energy XXI preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as grace period for missed interest payments expires Thursday- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: (bloom.bg/22v2hAA) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with House of Raeford Farms