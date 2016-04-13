MOVES-Citi appoints Carmen Haddad as Saudi head
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
April 13 Nephrogenex Inc :
* Effective as of April 13, 2016, co terminated Pierre Legault's employment as CEO and president of co - sec filing
* Says CFO, John P. Hamill, to serve as the company's CEO and CFO, effective as of April 13, 2016
* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with House of Raeford Farms