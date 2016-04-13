April 13 Biosign Technologies Inc :

* Biosign ceases operations

* Says Quob Park Estates has confirmed that it is no longer willing to advance additional funds to Biosign

* Board of directors concluded that there was no alternative other than to sell its German investments to QPE

* Since Biosign has currently no financial means to meet its obligations, company is forced to cease operations