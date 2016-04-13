MOVES-Citi appoints Carmen Haddad as Saudi head
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
April 13 (Reuters) -
* S&P- Peabody Energy Corp debt ratings lowered to 'D' on chapter 11 bankruptcy filing Source text (bit.ly/1N9jjm2) Further company coverage:
* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with House of Raeford Farms