April 14 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :

* Successful initial acceptance period with 72.6 pct of Kuoni B shares tendered

* Board of directors of Kuoni recommends to its shareholders to accept the offer

* Public tender offer of Kiwi Holding IV S.à r.l.(Kiwi) for all publicly held registered shares of Kuoni Travel Holding Ltd