UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 14 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :
* Successful initial acceptance period with 72.6 pct of Kuoni B shares tendered
* Board of directors of Kuoni recommends to its shareholders to accept the offer
* Public tender offer of Kiwi Holding IV S.à r.l.(Kiwi) for all publicly held registered shares of Kuoni Travel Holding Ltd Source text - bit.ly/1S8C5Hh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.