April 14 William Demant :
* Says at the annual audiology congress AudiologyNOW! taking
place in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, from 14 to 16 April 2016, Oticon
will be presenting the full details on the previously announced
product introduction
* Says it is a landmark product introduction from Oticon
* Oticon Opn will be available in shops from the end of the
second quarter 2016
* Says financial impact of oticon Opn launch has already
been included in guidance for 2016 as communicated
