April 14 Orascom Development Holding AG :

* FY revenues increased by 22.2 pct to reach 306.1 million Swiss francs ($316.51 million)compared to 250.5 million Swiss francs in FY 2014

* FY net loss of 19.0 million francs mainly impacted by increase in odh's share of losses from andermatt Swiss Alps (ASA) and orascom housing communities

* FY adjusted EBITDA reached 80.8 million francs, a 228.5 pct increase from 24.6 million francs recorded in FY 2014

* FY total contracted sales for group reached 106.3 million francs compared to 87.6 million francs in FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9671 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)