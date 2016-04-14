April 14 Stock Spirits Group Plc

* Trading statement and change of AGM details

* Total revenue eur 55.3 million, growth of 29 pct (2015: eur 42.7 million)

* Operating profit of eur 6.3 million (2015: loss eur 4.2 million) covering trading period from 1st January 2016 to 31st March 2016.

* A return to EBITDA profit in Q1 following a loss in Q1 2015

* Our net debt at end of quarter 1 has reduced to eur 43.6 million, a reduction of eur 13.6 million since year end, further strengthening our balance sheet.

* Company has decided to move date and venue of AGM to 11:30 am on 23 May 2016 at J.P. Morgan, 60 Victoria embankment, London EC4Y 0jp. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: