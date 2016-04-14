Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 14 Tecnocom Telecomunicaciones y Energia SA :
* Sees FY 2018 EBITDA margin of between 7.5 percent and 8.5 percent
* Sees FY 2015-2018 compound annual revenue growth rate at between 7.5 percent and 10.0 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order