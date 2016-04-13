US STOCKS-Wall St gains as focus shifts to earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.52 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
April 13 Fitch
* Fitch affirms Fannie Mae & Freddie Mac's ratings following U.S. Sovereign action; Outlook stable
* Fitch - Ratings of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are directly linked to u.s. Sovereign rating Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.52 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Epix and Frontier Communications renew distribution agreement