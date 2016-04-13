US STOCKS-Wall St gains as focus shifts to earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.52 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
April 13 (Reuters) -
* Harvest capital strategies comments on Green Dot's recent tactics to disenfranchise shareholders and further entrench management and board
* Harvest Capital Strategies LLC says view unilateral appointment of 3 new directors without shareholder vote as violation of Board's fiduciary duty
* Harvest Capital Strategies LLC says has beneficial ownership of approximately 9.4% of outstanding common stock of company Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Epix and Frontier Communications renew distribution agreement