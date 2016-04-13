April 13 (Reuters) -

* Harvest capital strategies comments on Green Dot's recent tactics to disenfranchise shareholders and further entrench management and board

* Harvest Capital Strategies LLC says view unilateral appointment of 3 new directors without shareholder vote as violation of Board's fiduciary duty

* Harvest Capital Strategies LLC says view unilateral appointment of 3 new directors without shareholder vote as violation of Board's fiduciary duty

* Harvest Capital Strategies LLC says has beneficial ownership of approximately 9.4% of outstanding common stock of company