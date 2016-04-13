April 13 Citizens & Northern Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29

* Net interest income totaled $10 million in Q1 2016, up from $9.9 million in Q4 2015

Says AUM by C&N's Trust and Financial Management Group $826.47 million at March 31, 2016, down 0.7% from a year earlier