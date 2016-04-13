UPDATE 4-China's Ant hikes MoneyGram bid by more a third, beats rival U.S. offer
* MoneyGram shares hit 3-year high of $17.83 (Adds Euronet's response, shares)
April 13 People Corp :
* Says BPA Financial Group Limited is partnering with People Corporation group of companies
* Transaction will be immediately accretive to EBITDA per share
* Says closing purchase price was funded by a draw of $18.2 million on company's expanded senior credit facility
* Company has purchased 100 pct of voting shares of BPA
* Purchase price is comprised of a payment of $18.2 million paid at closing and a payment of $0.5 million payable in September 2018
* Says Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce, has expanded size of company's credit facility and has extended its term
* Says senior credit facility has been increased by $26.2 million to total of $61.2 million, an increase over current facility of $35.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MoneyGram shares hit 3-year high of $17.83 (Adds Euronet's response, shares)
* Crown castle announces agreement to acquire wilcon; deal for approximately $600 million