April 13 Vmware Inc

* Says ceo patrick gelsinger's total compensation for fy 2015 was $14.4 million versus $8.5 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* Says cfo jonathan chadwick fy 2015 total compensation $7.9 million versus $3.8 million in fy 2014 - sec filing