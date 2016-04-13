MOVES-Citi appoints Carmen Haddad as Saudi head
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
April 13 Cormedix Inc
* Says Randy Milby is expected to continue to serve as chief executive officer and remain on the board of directors - sec filing
* Still in process of conducting a formal search for an individual to serve as chief executive officer
* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with House of Raeford Farms