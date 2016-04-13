April 13 (Reuters) -

* Carl icahn reports 3.61 pct stake in hologic as of april 13 - sec filing

* Carl Icahn Previously Held A 5.58 Pct Stake In Hologic Inc As of april 4 Source text: 1.usa.gov/1VmsaDA Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)