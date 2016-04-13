MOVES-Citi appoints Carmen Haddad as Saudi head
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
April 13 Lmi Aerospace Inc
* Juniper Targeted Opportunity Fund L.P. reports 5.7 pct stake in lMI Aerospace Inc, as of April 5, 2016 - Sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with House of Raeford Farms