MOVES-Citi appoints Carmen Haddad as Saudi head
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
April 13 Alkermes Plc :
* CEO Richard Pops' fy 2015 total compensation was $12.4 million versus $10.4 million in fy 2014 - sec filing
* President shane cooke 's fy 2015 total compensation was $ 5.1 million versus $4.6 million in fy 2014
* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with House of Raeford Farms