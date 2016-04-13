MOVES-Citi appoints Carmen Haddad as Saudi head
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
April 13 Servicenow Inc :
* Co and BMC Software Inc entered into a confidential settlement agreement to resolve all patent-related litigation between co and BMC
* Took total aggregate charges of $270 million for litigation settlement expenses in quarter ended March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with House of Raeford Farms