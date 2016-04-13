April 13 Altisource Residential Corp :

* On april 7, 2016, co amended and extended terms of loan and security agreement with nomura corporate funding americas

* Amended and restated loan agreement extends termination date of facility for additional year to april 6, 2017 - sec filing

* Amended and restated loan agreement increased facility size from $200.0 million to $250.0 million Source text: 1.usa.gov/1VqcLTf Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)