MOVES-Citi appoints Carmen Haddad as Saudi head
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
April 13 Marcus & Millichap Inc :
* Sale of a three-property, 2,291-unit self-storage portfolio located in saint petersburg, palm harbor and tampa, florida
* Total sales price for portfolio is $47.9 million
* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with House of Raeford Farms