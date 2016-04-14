UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 14 A.G. Leventis (Nigeria) Plc :
* Says unable to release audited financial statements on March 31, 2016
* Says delay is due to change in external auditors from Akintola Williams Deloitte to KPMG Professional Services
* Says audited financial statements for year ended Dec 31, 2015 will be filed not later than April 29, 2016 Source : j.mp/1qqErde Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.