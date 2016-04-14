April 14 A.G. Leventis (Nigeria) Plc :

* Says unable to release audited financial statements on March 31, 2016

* Says delay is due to change in external auditors from Akintola Williams Deloitte to KPMG Professional Services

* Says audited financial statements for year ended Dec 31, 2015 will be filed not later than April 29, 2016