April 14 Skiens Aktiemolle ASA :

* Sees dissolution and liquidation of the company to safeguard shareholder value in best way

* Plan is to dispose Eidet 1 power station and property at Eikornrød

* Plan is to distribute one or several extraordinary dividends in 2016

* Plan is to convene EGM for final decision on dissolution and liquidation of company