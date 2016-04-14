April 14 Axis AB

* Q1 net sales increased during Q1 by 16 percent to SEK 1,567 mln (1,354). Net sales increased by 13 percent in local currencies.

* Q1 operating profit increased to SEK 153 mln (145), which corresponds to an operating margin of 9.8 percent (10.7). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)