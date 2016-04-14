UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 14 Debenhams Plc
* As announced in October 2015, Michael Sharp will step down as Chief Executive of Debenhams this year and has today submitted his resignation to the board
* As previously agreed, Sharp will continue as chief executive until his successor is confirmed to ensure an orderly and smooth handover
* Process to appoint successor is well advanced and details will be communicated in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.