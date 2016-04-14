April 14 Debenhams Plc

* As announced in October 2015, Michael Sharp will step down as Chief Executive of Debenhams this year and has today submitted his resignation to the board

* As previously agreed, Sharp will continue as chief executive until his successor is confirmed to ensure an orderly and smooth handover

* Process to appoint successor is well advanced and details will be communicated in due course