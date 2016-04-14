April 14 (Reuters) -

* Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells analysts:

* Goal remains to grow French like-for-like sales in 2016 by at least 1.5 percent

* Too early to comment on analysts' consensus for 2016 group EBIT as some analysts have not yet excluded Asian operations from their calculations.

* Casino is in the process of seling Asia business to cut debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)