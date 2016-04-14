UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 14 (Reuters) -
* Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells analysts:
* Goal remains to grow French like-for-like sales in 2016 by at least 1.5 percent
* Too early to comment on analysts' consensus for 2016 group EBIT as some analysts have not yet excluded Asian operations from their calculations.
* Casino is in the process of seling Asia business to cut debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.