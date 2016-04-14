UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 14 Ovostar Union NV :
* FY 2015 revenue $75.6 million versus $74.9 million year ago
* FY 2015 net profit $31.0 million versus $25.3 million year ago
* FY 2015 EBITDA $34.8 million versus $29.1 million year ago
* FY 2015 egg production increased by 15 pct to 1.20 billion eggs year on year
* Says in 2016 export sales are expected to generate over 30 percent of company's total revenue
* In 2016 expects to export over 30 percent of total sales volume of shell eggs and over 50 percent of total sales volume of dry egg products
* As at Dec. 31, 2015 total flock grew by 16 percent to 6.5 million hens, while laying hens flock increased by 0.9 million heads and reached 5.3 million hens
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.