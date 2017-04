April 14 Molecular Partners AG :

* Successfully completes the placement of shares

* Shares have been priced at 27.50 Swiss francs ($28.44)per share

* Certain shareholders of Molecular Partners have successfully placed 1,100,000 shares in an accelerated bookbuilding transaction