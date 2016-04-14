April 14 Arkema SA :

* Announces project to divest its Activated Carbon and Filter Aid Activity to Calgon Carbon Group

* Offer received for activities is based on 145 million euros enterprise value

* Project is expected to be finalized in 4th quarter of 2016

* Says is actively pursuing the implementation of its objective to divest some 700 million euros sales between 2015 and 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)