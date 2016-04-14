New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 14 Arkema SA :
* Announces project to divest its Activated Carbon and Filter Aid Activity to Calgon Carbon Group
* Offer received for activities is based on 145 million euros enterprise value
* Project is expected to be finalized in 4th quarter of 2016
* Says is actively pursuing the implementation of its objective to divest some 700 million euros sales between 2015 and 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
SAO PAULO, April 8 Brazilian food processor BRF SA said on Saturday it has been authorized to reopen a plant that was closed during a corruption probe involving Brazilian companies and meat inspectors.